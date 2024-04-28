We continue on with part two of our Bayern Munich team news ahead of the Tuesday night UCL encounter against Real Madrid. We have three fresh updates from after the 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt earlier today. Jamal Musiala was omitted from the squad while Konrad Laimer and Matthijs de Ligt are new injury concerns.

Let’s dive right in and get to the updates provided by Thomas Tuchel tonight.

Real Madrid at Bayern Munich FYIs

Competition: UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Tue. Apr. 30, 8pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Team News: Real Madrid Bayern Munich 1 Bayern Munich 2

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Bayern Munich

Win Probability: Real Madrid 34% Draw 26% Bayern Munich 40%

“Konny Laimer has twisted his ankle and has a capsule injury. Matthijs de Ligt has an inner ligament injury in his knee. We have to see if both of them are fit by Tuesday,” the Bayern boss said in post match.

De Ligt was questioned about his potential availability for Tuesday night, and he confirmed that it is up in the air right now.

“I don’t know,” he said. “We have to see.”

As for Musiala, it had been thought that he was going to be fine to play today, but Tuchel explained the player’s absence: “He can’t play… It’s a tendon irritation that is really hindering him.”

For the rest of the Bayern Munich injury news go here.

