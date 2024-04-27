It turns out that Thibaut Courtois will actually play this season. The Belgian goalkeeper suffered an ACL rupture two days before the season started. In late winter he found himself on the comeback trail, training again, until he suffered a meniscus tear.

It was thought that the Real Madrid true No.1 was done for the remainder of the season, but he’s actually nearing a return.

Real Madrid at Bayern Munich FYIs

Competition: UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Tue. Apr. 30, 8pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Team News: Real Madrid Bayern Munich

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Bayern Munich

Win Probability: Real Madrid 34% Draw 26% Bayern Munich 40%

Real Madrid Team News

Manager Carlo Ancelotti outlined the game that might see the return of Courtois.

“Let’s see if Thibaut can [play] against Cadiz,” he said after last night’s win over Real Sociedad. The clash with Cadiz is one week from today. The return of Courtois really puts the future of current No. 1 Andriy Lunin into question.

Shifting gears to the Champions League clash on Tuesday night in Bavaria, Dani Carvajal is suspended while David Alaba remains out for the season.

Otherwise, Ancelotti has no selection concerns for this match.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

