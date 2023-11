Real Madrid sit second in the La Liga table on this international break, the final one of the calendar year 2023. With quite a bit of time until Los Blancos take to the pitch again, now is the occasion to do some Madrid transfer talk, starting with Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies.

Arguably the fact of Canadian football, where they call it soccer, just like they do here in the United States, he’s more high profile a star than most players at his position.

??? Alphonso Davies’ agent Nedal Huoseh on reports of decision not to sign new deal at Bayern to join Real Madrid… “That’s inaccurate. Right now, Phonzy is at Bayern Munich, that’s where his focus is”, told @kessler_philipp. pic.twitter.com/HWNABuvMbd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 14, 2023

Elsewhere the agent of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, Félix Tainta told El Correo that a contract extension is far from a done deal.

“Let’s not forget that the contract ends in a few months,” he said. “There is no definitive offer from the club or the player…The player should decide his future.

Tainta dismissed rumors of an agreement having been reached:

“If we talk about a definitive offer or apply pressure, we’re on the wrong track. I don’t know who can leak that and what purpose it serves, but if that’s the case, I would say they are wrong… The club knows what the player’s plan is, what he wants. There is no definitive offer from either party.”

In addition to Madrid, Williams is also wanted by Newcastle, Liverpool and Barcelona, among others. As for the player himself making a statement on it?

“The fact that great clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Premier League clubs want me means I’m doing things well,” Nico said to Relevo.

“For me, it’s clear what decision I want. My agents are working on it.”

Finally, reports in Spain indicate that Madrid are willing to splash the cash on Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold. According to Fichajes, if they are to be believed, the Bernabeu are “willing to put an offer of more than €80m [£70m] on the table” for TAA.

The English international, as well as the other full backs we’ve seen and heard linked to Los Blancos, are being considered as potential replacements for Dani Carvajal.

Empire of the Kop has more.

