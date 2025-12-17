2026 NHL Mock Draft Version 1.0

The Sports Bank 2026 NHL mock draft first edition is now here. It’s time to get really amped and light the lamp!

1. Vancouver Canucks, Gavin McKenna LW, Penn State

2. Calgary Flames, Keaton Verhoeff, RD, North Dakota

3. St. Louis Blues, Ivar Stenberg, RW, Frölunda (SHL)

4. Nashville Predators, Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor (OHL)

5. Columbus Blue Jackets, Tynan Lawrence, C, Muskegon (USHL)

6. Seattle Kraken, Chase Reid, RHD, Soo (OHL)

7. Buffalo Sabres, Ryan Lin, RHD, Vancouver (WHL)

8. Chicago Blackhawks, Ryan Roobroeck, C, Niagra (OHL)

9. Winnipeg Jets, Viggo Bjorck, C, Djurgarden (SWE J20)

10. Utah Mammoth, Alberts Smits, LHD, Jukurit (Liiga)

11. NY Rangers, Daxon Rudolph, RHD, Prince Albert (WHL)

12. Ottawa Senators Forfeited

13. Boston Bruins via Toronto Maple Leafs, Mathis Preston, RW, Spokane (WHL)

14. New Jersey Devils, Xavier Villeneuve, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)

15. Chicago Blackhawks via Florida Panthers, Nikita Klepov, RW, Saginaw (OHL)

16. Boston Bruins, Carson Carels, LHD, Prince George (WHL)

17. San Jose Sharks, Marcus Nordmark, LW, Djurgarden (SWE J20)

18. San Jose Sharks via Edmonton Oilers, Tomas Chrenko, C, HK Nitra (SVK)

19. Los Angeles Kings, Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford (OHL)

20. Detroit Red Wings, Adam Novotny, LW, Peterborough (OHL)

21. Seattle Kraken via Tampa Bay Lightning, Juho Piiparinen, RHD, Tappara (Liiga)

22. Pittsburgh Penguins, Malte Gustafsson, LHD, HV71 U18 (U18 Region)

23. Philadelphia Flyers, Egor Shilov, C, Victoriaville (QMJHL)

24. Anaheim Ducks, Gleb Pugachyov, W, Torpedo-Gorky NN (VHL)

25. NY Islanders, Brooks Rogowski, C, Oshawa (OHL)

26. Washington Capitals, Oscar Hemming, LW, Sherwood Park (BCHL)

27. Vancouver Canucks via Minnesota Wild, JP Hurlbert, LW, Kamloops (WHL)

28. NY Rangers via Dallas Stars, William Håkansson, LHD, Lulea (SHL)

29. Montreal Canadiens, Niklas Aaram-Olsen, W, Orebro HK (SHL)

30. Calgary Flames via Vegas Golden Knights, Giorgos Pantelas, RHD, Brandon (WHL)

31. Carolina Hurricanes, Alessandro DiIorio, C, Sarnia (OHL)

32. New York Islanders via Colorado Avalanche, Lars Steiner, C/RW, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL)

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

