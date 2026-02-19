Hilary Knight Further Cements Legacy With Another Gold Medal

The Winter Olympics have lost a lot of star power over the years, but greatness must be still be recognized. Hilary Knight is a prime example of that, as her achievements transcend the Olympics themselves. Knight is as instrumental as any single individual in putting women’s hockey on the map.

The United States national team captain just won her second gold medal, earlier today, leading the team to a come-from-behind 2-1 OT victory over favored Canada. This complements her first gold medal from Pyeongchang in 2018. She also helped lead the USA to silver medals at Vancouver in 2010, and again at Sochi in 2014.

Hilary Knight is, arguably, the greatest current active American female hockey player. Maybe she is also now, in the G.O.A.T. discussion. Maybe she is the G.O.A.T. already. No American hockey player, on either the men’s or the women’s side, has ever competed in more Olympics, scored more Olympic goals and won more Olympic medals.

The Wisconsin Badgers alum made comments on the U.S.-Canada rivalry in 2010, which were some of the best soundbites of that entire Olympics:

“Hatred is pretty good. When we get between the glass and it’s the U.S. versus Canada, it’s everything on the line.”

“It is intense, blood boiling. It is physical.”

As it should be because, “U.S. and A” (as Borat would say) and the Canucks (or America Jr. as Homer Simpson would say) are head and shoulders above the rest of the competition. In women’s hockey, it’s us, the Canadians and it’s DON’T CARE about the rest of the field.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

