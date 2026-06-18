Liverpool Activate £34m Victor Munoz Release Clause at Osasuna

Sometimes the best transfer deals are the ones that come from out of nowhere. No additional tedium, or added speculation and surplus conjecture, just swift-moving business. Liverpool FC are set to sign Victor Munoz from Osasuna, in a deal that moved very rapidly. There is nothing protracted about this transfer.

The Merseyside club have triggered his €40 million (£34.6m) release clause, after beating Newcastle United in the race to acquire the Spanish winger’s signature.

Medical already done for Víctor Muñoz. ✅ https://t.co/wS0mGz6x9E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2026

Newcastle had been said to be chasing the 22-year-old for some time. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (as you can see from the tweet above) not only has the transfer clause already been activated, the medical examination has already been completed too.

So to say this deal moved swiftly, is a bit of an understatement.

According to The Athletic/New York Times, Liverpool Sporting Director Richard Hughes and Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of Football Michael Edwards were “driving the deal” on this one.

Victor Munoz, who signed a six-year-deal, will now become the very first addition of the Andoni Iraola era. He is currently with the Spain national team at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, and Liverpool’s personnel completed his medical exam at the base camp in Atlanta.

Munoz was named to the matchday squad for Spain’s World Cup opener, a goalless draw with Cape Verde that was the tournament’s biggest surprise result, thus far.

Munoz was an unused substitute against Cabo Verde.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.