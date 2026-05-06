Monday night was nothing short of a game-changer in the Premier League title race. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola acknowledged it after the 3-3 draw with Everton: the race is out of their hands now. It is in the hands of Arsenal now, as Gunners legend Thierry Henry said while appearing on Sky Sports on Monday. The momentum has now shifted, and it could still shift back in the other direction, but City is going to need Rodri back in order to make that happen.

Manchester City vs Brentford

Sat May 9, 5:30pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Google Result Probability: Manchester win 71% Draw 16% Brentford win 13%

Current Premier League Title Race Standing

Arsenal 76 pts, 35 matches played +41 goal differential 67 goals scored

Manchester City 71 pts, 34 matches played +37 goal differential 69 goals scored

Team News for Both Sides

Rodri has been out since April 19, when he suffered a groin area injury in the huge win over Arsenal. It is not likely that he’ll return against Brentford on Saturday. It is more likely he makes his return May 13 or May 19. Once again, we’re seeing just how much of a difference Rodri truly makes to this team.

We have seen this in recent years, they are just not the same squad without him.

As for City’s other two injury concerns, Ruben Dias (thigh) and Josko Gvardiol (recovery from a tibial fracture), both could be back before the season ends, but not for this game. Everyone else is good to go.

Shifting gears to the Bees, Vitaly Janelt came off the injured list to make the matchday squad that beat West Ham United 3-0. An unused substitute, he could feature in this one.

Meanwhile Jordan Henderson and Rico Henry will face late fitness tests in order to make the weekend’s matchday squad. Everything else remains the same.

Manchester City Remaining League Fixtures

Crystal Palace (H) – May 13

Bournemouth (A) – May 19

Aston Villa (H) – May 24*

*Denotes Championship Sunday

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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