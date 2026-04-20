What a game and what a win for Manchester City. They are firmly in the driver’s seat now for the Premier League title. A win at lowly (make that very lowly) Burnley FC on Wednesday night puts them top of the table, on 3rd tie-breaker. A win gets them level on points with Arsenal, one more +1 on goal differential would make them level with the Gunners on G.D. And City already have more total goals than Arsenal, which is the third tie-breaker, so here we are! City also have a much shorter injury list to contend with than the Gunners, as it consists of just Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol as we head into the next match, a trip to the Turf Moor.

Manchester City at Burnley FC

Kickoff: Wed Apr 22, 8pm Turf Moor, Burnley, UK

PL Form Guide: Man City WDDWW Burnley FC LLLDW

PL Position: Man City 32 matches played, 67pts, 2nd Burnley FC 33mp, 20pts, 19th

Result Probability: Man City 85% Burnley FC 10% Draw 5%

Man City Team News at Burnley FC

We start with Ruben Dias, who is recovering from a thigh injury. He won’t be ready for the clash at the soon-to-be-relegated side in midweek, but he might be good to go for next weekend.

“Ruben is not ready still,” City manager Pep Guardiola said of Dias on Friday, ahead of the monumental clash with Arsenal. As for Gvardiol, the timeline for his return from a tibial fracture remains early May.

Otherwise the rest of the squad is fully fit.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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