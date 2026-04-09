Manchester City Team News at Chelsea: John Stones, Ruben Dias

Chelsea and Manchester City have certainly had some epic clashes over the recent years, and we could have another one on our hands this Sunday. And then again, perhaps, at the end of the season in the FA Cup Final. With the semifinal draws, it looks like we’re setting up for a Blues-Sky Blues finale in that competition. As for this weekend’s Sunday matinee, Man City could be nearing a point of squad full fitness, potentially. Defenders Ruben Dias (unspecified muscular injury) and John Stones (calf/shin/heel injury sustained on England duty last month) could be in contention for this weekend.

Chelsea FC vs Manchester City

Kickoff: Sunday April 12, 4:30pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea FC Manchester City

Premier League Standing, Form: Chelsea FC 6th 48 pts DLWLL Manchester City 2nd, 61 pts, WWWDD

Result Probability: Chelsea FC 31% Draw 25% Manchester City 44%

Man City Team News

Manager Pep Guardiola will provide more updates tomorrow, but the duo could make the matchday squad. And if not here, perhaps next week. Once they’re back in the fold, the only injury concern would be long-term absentee Josko Gvardiol, amd there are still hopes that he could feature on Championship Sunday, or around that time.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories