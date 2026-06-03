Illinois Fighting Illini hhead coach Bret Bielema has known legendary NFL quarterback Russell Wilson since way back when; long before he earned 10 Pro Bowl selections and won Super Bowl XLVIII. During a spring football media session, the 56-year-old Silvis, Illinois native recalled Wilson’s getting drafted on the same day as Wisconsin’s annual intra-squad scrimmage in 2012.

“We just literally got to my house,” Bielema said in an interview with Ratings.org. “I got a call from (Seattle General Manager) John Schneider that thought it was going to happen with the Seahawks.”

That was the start of Wilson’s NFL career, which we learned could be coming to an end soon. On Monday, the news broke that Russell Wilson will be a commentator for CBS Sports this upcoming season. It doesn’t mean that he’s retired entirely from football yet. Not just yet.

But for 2026, Wilson will be a broadcaster, not a QB.

“He’s a very smooth, very clean, a very polished guy,” Bielema said at a media opportunity ahead of Illini Night at Wrigley Field.

“I remember the first time I ever met him, actually, during the recruiting process

“Back then it was very limited in what we could do. We could do some text messaging and and limited to one phone call a week. So, it was a call that I always kind of looked forward to.”

Russell Wilson broke the NCAA single season passer rating record during his final season at Wisconsin, the sixth year of the Bielema era. The coach backs his former player to succeed in his media career, just like he did in his football career.

“He’s a pretty engaging kid,” Bielema continued.

“So, I knew he’d go into some field that that uses his skills beyond just throwing a football and yeah, my guess is he’ll be pretty good at it,” Bielema said.

Bielema and his star defensive back, Matthew Bailey, sang the 7th inning stretch, during the Cubs 2-1 loss to Athletics on Monday night.

#Illini head coach Bret Bielema at the media opp today:

“My wife and I’s 1st date was in Chicago, so I’ve always been a fan.” Reporter asks where they went? “Peninsula Hotel, separate rooms of course,” he said.

“1st dinner was Nine Steakhouse, which is no longer in business” — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) June 3, 2026

Bielema covered a multitude of topics during the media availability at the Brickhouse Tavern in Wrigleyville on Tuesday night. He clarified his comments on CFP expansion, discussed the upcoming recruiting cycle and lifted the lid on how his visit to the Chicago Bears’ Halas Hall facility went.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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