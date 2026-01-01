The first big match of 2026 is quite obvious- Chelsea at Manchester City. It’s without a doubt the biggest headliner match of the first weekend in the new year. The visiting Blues come in with a couple new injury concerns- defenders Marc Cucurella and Jorrel Hato. The latter is just 19, and more of a squad player, so he likely won’t play a huge role here, even if he is passed fit.

Cucurella, however, is a big part of what Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca likes to do, so his availability is critical to their success here.

Chelsea FC at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Jan. 4, 5:30pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Team News: Chelsea FC Manchester City

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC Draw 21% Manchester City 59%

PL Position, Form: Chelsea FC 5th 30 pts, DWDLL Manchester City 2nd, 40 pts, WWWWW

Blues Team News

Maresca said the following, in regards to the Spanish left back, after he missed out of the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth: “He had a small [hamstring] issue against Aston Villa in the last game, but it’s OK overall. Hopefully, he can be available for the next game.”

The day before that media availability, Maresca ruled Hato out of that clash with the Cherries due to an unspecified issue. He faces a late fitness test in order to be available here. Elsewhere Moises Caicedo remains suspended by the Football Associatuion while Mykhailo Mudryk remains suspended by the club.

And then finally, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo and Levi Colwill remain sidelined as longer-term injury absentees.

Man City are minutes away from kickoff against Sunderland, and we’ll have their team news for you, after the game is over.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories