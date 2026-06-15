How the 48-Team World Cup Will Change the Tournament

The 2026 World Cup will look different from every men’s tournament before it. For the first time, 48 teams will take part, with matches spread across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

That expansion is more than a small format change. It affects the number of teams, the number of matches, the group stage, the knockout rounds and the way fans follow the tournament. The World Cup has always been huge, but 2026 will make it bigger in almost every sense, including for football audiences following the tournament through broadcasters, match previews and brands such as London.bet.

For some supporters, that is exciting. More countries will get a place on the global stage, more fans will see their national team involved, and more cities will host World Cup football. For others, there are fair questions about quality, travel, fatigue and whether a larger tournament can still feel as sharp as the old 32-team version.

What Is Changing in 2026?

The biggest change is the move from 32 teams to 48. Instead of eight groups of four, the tournament will use 12 groups of four.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage. They will be joined by the eight best third-placed teams. That creates a new round of 32 before the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

The tournament will also include 104 matches. That is a major increase from the 64-match format used in recent World Cups. It means more football, more travel and a longer journey for the teams that go all the way.

The winner will need to play eight matches rather than seven. That extra knockout game could make squad depth more important than ever.

Why FIFA Expanded the World Cup

The main argument for expansion is global representation. Football is played everywhere, but the World Cup has often been difficult to reach for nations outside the strongest regions.

With 48 teams, more countries from Africa, Asia, North America and other regions will have a chance to qualify. That can help the tournament feel more global and give supporters from more countries a direct connection to the event.

It also gives smaller football nations a chance to grow. Qualification can bring attention, funding, experience and belief. A country that reaches the World Cup for the first time may not win many matches, but the impact at home can be huge.

That is one of the strongest reasons for the new format. The World Cup should feel like a world tournament, not only a contest for the same familiar teams.

What It Means for the Group Stage

The group stage will feel different because more third-placed teams can go through. This could make some groups more open, especially going into the final round of matches.

In the old format, finishing third usually meant going home. In 2026, third place may still be enough. That could keep more teams alive for longer, which is good for drama. A team with one win, or even a few draws, may still have something to play for.

But there is a possible downside. If too many teams can qualify, some group matches may feel less decisive. A strong side may not need to win all three games to go through. A weaker side may aim for survival rather than risk too much.

The balance will be important. The tournament needs the group stage to stay competitive, not become a waiting room before the knockouts.

The Round of 32 Adds a New Test

The new round of 32 may be the most interesting change. It creates one extra knockout hurdle and could make the tournament feel more unpredictable.

A favourite that used to move straight into the round of 16 will now have another match to survive. That creates more room for shocks. One bad performance, one red card, one penalty shootout or one defensive mistake can end a campaign earlier than expected.

For smaller teams, the round of 32 could be a realistic target. Reaching the last 32 at a 48-team World Cup may become an important achievement, especially for nations that do not often reach the knockout stage.

This could change how teams measure success. For some, reaching the tournament will be enough. For others, getting out of the group will become the new aim.

Travel and Conditions Will Matter

The 2026 World Cup will be played across three large countries. That makes travel a bigger issue than usual.

Teams may have to move between different cities, climates and time zones. Some venues will be hot. Some will be indoors or partly climate-controlled. Some will involve long journeys between matches.

This could make preparation more important. Coaches will have to think about recovery, rotation and travel plans. Squads with more depth may cope better, especially once the knockout rounds begin.

Fans will feel it too. Following one team across North America could be expensive and time-consuming. The tournament will be exciting, but it will not be simple for travelling supporters.

More Teams Means More Stories

The best part of the expanded World Cup may be the number of new stories. More teams means more players, more fanbases and more national moments.

There will be countries making rare appearances. There may be debutants. There will be players who become famous almost overnight because of one goal, one save or one unexpected win.

That is what the World Cup does well. It gives football a bigger stage than club competition can offer. A player from a smaller league can suddenly share the pitch with global stars. A country with little World Cup history can create a memory that lasts for generations.

Those stories are why many fans will welcome the expansion.

Will the Quality Drop?

This is the main concern. More teams could mean more uneven matches, especially in the group stage. Some games may be one-sided if the gap between nations is too wide.

But football is not always predictable. Recent tournaments have shown that organised teams can trouble bigger names. Fitness, tactics and discipline can close the gap.

The real test will be whether the extra teams add energy or simply make the tournament feel too long. If the new nations compete well, the expansion will look positive. If too many matches lack quality or tension, criticism will grow.

A Bigger World Cup With a Different Feel

The 48-team World Cup will not feel exactly like the old version. It cannot. The format is bigger, the knockout stage is longer and the spread across North America changes the rhythm of the tournament.

That does not mean it will be worse. It may bring new countries into the spotlight and create more moments for fans around the world. It may also make the knockout rounds more chaotic, with an extra stage where favourites can fall.

The 2026 World Cup will be a test of scale. FIFA wants a larger, more global tournament. Fans want drama, quality and meaning in every match.

If the new format delivers that, the 48-team World Cup could become the start of a new era. If it feels too stretched, many will miss the simpler shape of the old tournament. Either way, 2026 will change how the World Cup is watched, judged and remembered.