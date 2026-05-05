It goes without saying that 2026 will be a changing of the guard type of season for Illini football. Immediate legend of a starting quarterback Luke Altmyer, top pass rusher Gabe Jacas, leading receiver Hank Beatty, team captain and free safety Miles Scott and an overwhelming majority of the starters on both lines, are all gone now. But that has all been covered enough already. It is now time to discuss who steps up and fills the voids, at various positions, for the Illinois Fighting Illini. Let’s take a look at the tight end position, where 6-foot-6, 255 pound senior Christian Abney gives the Illini some experience with still untapped potential.

#Illini TE Christian Abney is thrilled about reuniting with Jared Elliott, who he played for at Ball State. pic.twitter.com/kfOYvT4fyP — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) April 22, 2026

Abney, a former high school quarterback, played in 12 of the team’s 13 games last season, starting four of them. He transferred in from Ball State with two years of eligibility remaining.

Last season’s Tight Ends Coach Robby Discher, said of Abney during the 2025 preseason:

“He’s a great kid, first off, but he’s extremely intelligent. He’s tough. He’s powerful. He’s really, really powerful.”

Last year’s starting tight end, Tanner Arkin, played 684 snaps, but exhaused his college eligibiity and recently signed a UDFA deal with the New England Patriots. Last year’s TE2 Cole Rusk transferred to Arizona.

Meanwhile the Illini failed to sign a transfer portal tight end, and only brought in one freshman at the position in their latest recruiting class.

That leaves Abney and Davin Stoffel as the only two players who are truly “in the mix” at the position right now.

Despite being somewhat limited by injury, Abney received first team reps during spring practice, and when the new tight end coach, Jared Elliott, was brought in, we had a reunion.

Elliott was Abney’s position coach at Ball State.

#Illini tight ends coach Jared Elliott says Christian Abney has filled a leadership role: “I’ve been very proud of Christian throughout Spring.” “We’ve got a great group of guys.” pic.twitter.com/V8bQuc0rmm — Tristan Thomas (@TristanThomasTV) April 10, 2026

“When Jared came for the interview I didn’t tell Christian because I didn’t want that to come into play,” Illini head football coach Bret Bielema said on Friday.

“But when he saw him in the building like he went nuts. So, I knew the reaction of a former player when they like a coach when they see him.

Bielema then went on to describe Abney’s attributes.

“He works his tail off,” Bielema said of the senior from Zionsville, Indiana.

“He’s extremely smart.

“Obviously, Tanner leaving opens a huge void of reps and I think that Christian will fill a large part of those reps, but I think he also was a little bit limited with with an injury that he had, so we didn’t get the full spring out of him, but it was been really really positive.”

Christian Abney, who officially signed one year ago today (Cinco de Mayo), is likely to be more involved in the passing game this season.

With the untapped potential that he has, due to his high degree of athleticism, he should further develop as a pass-catcher, with an opportunity to develop chemistry with new QB1 Katin Houser.

Houser transferred in from East Carolina, and the quarterback position, much like the tight end grouping, is reseting in Champaign this year.

Perhaps the two position groups will coalesce and develop simultaneously.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.” He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG.

His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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