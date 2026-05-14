Monday brought news that Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick was nominated for the Premier League’s Manager of the Year award. He’s on the short list despite being at the helm for just four months and 15 games. Still he’s done work over that time, with a form line that reads W10D3L2. Only Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola has taken more points, from league play, since Carrick took over, shortly after the New Year.

It’s easy to see why the club are working towards getting the interim tag removed, and having him become the regular, permanent boss for next season.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday May 17, 5:30pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

United Team News/Injury/Fitness Report: go here

PL Form, Standings: Manchester United LWWWD 3rd, 65 points Nottingham Forest DWWWD 16th, 43 points

Google Result Probability: Manchester United 59% Nottingham Forest 19% Draw 22%

𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐊 𝐈𝐒 𝐃𝐎𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐉𝐎𝐁 📈 The Englishman currently has the 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐄𝐒𝐓 win percentage of any Man United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club 😳 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Carrick — 64.7%

🇵🇹 Mourinho — 53.8%

🇳🇱 Ten Hag — 51.8%

🇳🇴 Solskjær — 51.4%

🇳🇱 Van Gaal — 51.3%… pic.twitter.com/Sy7qzdwZ30 — 433 (@433) May 14, 2026

Multiple reports indicate that the club are opening talks with Carrick to continue on beyond the end of this season. Speaking of annual awards, Portugese magnifico Bruno Fernandes is on the short list for Premier League Player of the Year award.

Fernandes is currently at 19 assists for the league season, just one behind the all-time record, which is jointly held by Arsenal’s Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20).

Maybe Bruno can tie or surpass it here in these final two games.

And then finally, United have revealed their home kit for next season, and it is very likely they’ll actually wear it on Sunday, when they host Nottinghamn Forest in the home finale.

Taking a behind-the-scenes look at our 2026/27 home kit shoot 👀🎬 🤳 @Snapdragon x #ShotOnSnapdragon pic.twitter.com/OGx8lfZLom — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 14, 2026

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Manchester United have unveiled their new home kit for next season. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🆕 Rate it out of 10? pic.twitter.com/JGrHnm7xbS — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) May 14, 2026

The kit is certainly designed in a way that evokes their look from the 1970s, most specifically, the 1976-77 FA Cup winning side.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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