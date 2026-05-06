This past Friday saw the NBA Draft Combine invite list, 73 names long, released, and it included three Illinois Fighting Illini. Shooting guard and Jerry West Award wiiner Keaton Wagler, point guard/combo guard Kylan Boswell and small forward Andrej Stojakovic. Wagler is set to become a top 10, maybe even 5 overall pick.

Stojakovic, who has a mid-to-late second round grade, is likely only testing the waters during the 2026 draft process.

You never know, but most likely he’ll back next season. Boswell, however, is in that group of invitees who really need to not just participate, but impress during this event, which takes place May 10-17 in Chicago, It all leads up to the 2026 NBA draft, where 60 guys will get to hear their names called, during June 23rd-24th.

His projection is mid-second round at best, undrafted at worst. he’s a very solid defender, as you know.

He’s got a very high basketball IQ, and his experience sets him apart.

He’s also a very effective drive and kick player, as he can get to the rim and set his teammates up. Kylan Boswell can play both guard positions, and run the offense with his elite passing and play-making abilities.

However, he was often a liability on offense for Illinois, especially in the final three games of the season/NCAA Tournament.

In the Final Four loss to UConn (news of the rematch date and venue broke yesterday), the Champaign native shot only 1-6 from the floor, scoring only six points.

In the Elite Eight victory over Iowa, he scored just 2 points, going 0-2 from the floor, 0-1 from beyond the arc.

In the Sweet 16 triumph over Houston, he was 0-5 from the floor, 0-1 from distance, 6 pts scored. He lacks a consistent ability to shoot the three, as evidenced by his 32.7% mark over the course of his college career.

He’s also under-sized at 6’2″ and that doesn’t exactly fit into what the league wants right now. The NBA loves very tall dudes who can shoot efficiently from the perimeter.

Boswell is a pretty good rebounder for his size though, so he does have that going for him. And if he can impress NBA scouts and personnel by showcasing an offensive skill set that is much better than his statistics convey, he could reach his ceiling and be a middle-of-the-second round selection.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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