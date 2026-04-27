Another NFL Draft has come and gone, and as it stands now, the Illinois Fighting Illini football program has sent 261 players, all-time, to the NFL Draft. The Illini have had at least one player selected in each of the past seven NFL Draft, with more than one being taken in six of those years. Illini head coach Bret Bielema has had 59 NFL Draft picks during his 17 seasons at Illinois, Wisconsin and Arkansas, which ranks seventh among currently active NCAA head coaches. Bielema has also seen at least one of his players get selected in all 17 years on the job.

So with that all said, let’s run through some Illini news, notes, nuggets and tidbits from this past weekend’s NFL Draft.

Illinois Fighting Illini NFL Draft Content

Gabe Jacas: How NIL Helped Him Stay in School, Boosted His Stock Establishing Himself in Front Seven

J.C. Davis: Bret Bielema Comps Him Vederian Lowe How a Xmas Home Boosted His Draft Stock

Luke Altmyer: Five Team Fits NFL Teams Inquire About Music City Bowl Audio Seventh Inning Stretch Time

OLB Gabe Jacas, New England Patriots (Round 2, No. 55)

Jacas was drafted by the reality show franchise that also plays some ball. No, but seriously this team’s head coach is so messy that his personal life messiness overshadowed the entire NFL Draft. On the field Jacas fits in well to what the Pats like to do. This is a good fit for the Florida high school state champion wrestler.

The young man must be psyched to be going to the reigning AFC champions.

OL J.C. Davis, New York Giants (Round 6, No. 192)

Could Davis be the next David Diehl? In that an Illini OL who goes on to become a star with the NYG? Davis went a little lower than expected. The OL itself had a very disappointing year, but actual talent level was clearly not the issue. 4/5 of the unit got either drafted, UDFA or rookie minicamp deals.

So it really wasn’t the players’ fault that the position group underwhelmed this past season.

DB Miles Scott, Denver Broncos (Round 7, No. 246)

He’s a great story, and we covered that already at USA Today Draft Wire. Once that is live, we’ll link that here. Also, how great is it that he now reunites with former Illini Pat Bryant in Denver!

Luke Altmyer Undrafted

Clemson’s Cade Klubnik heard his name called at the NFL Draft, but Altmyer didn’t. That was very surprising and disappointing. Athan Kaliakmanis got selected, but Altmyer did not. That is simply just a crime against nature. Measurables Schmeasurables, results matter; especially so when you’re a quarterback. Altmyer had the wins and the stats; but didn’t get respected by the draft. He signed a UDFA deal with the Detroit Lions.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories