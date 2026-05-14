Both Abdukodir Khusanov and Josko Gvardiol came off of Manchester City’s injured list and into the starting lineup on Wednesday night. The former played all 90 minutes of City’s 3-0 rout of Crystal Palace while the latter was subbed off in the 58′ for Jeremy Doku.

That leaves Rodri as the side’s only fitness/injury concern as they head into Saturday’s FA Cup Final versus Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in London.

FA Cup Final FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Manchester City

Kickoff: Sat. May 16, 3pm, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea Manchester City

How They Got Here

Chelsea: Leeds 1-0 (SF), Port Vale 7-0 (Qtrs), Wrexham 4-2 (5th rd), Hull City 4-0 (4th rd), Charlton (3rd rd)

Manchester City: Southampton 2-1 (SF), Liverpool 4-0 (Qtrs), Newcastle 3-1 (5th rd), Salford City 2-0 (4th rd), Exeter City 10-1 (3rd rd)

Man City Team News

The day before the route of Palace, City Manager Pep Guardiola said that Rodri was doing “better,” and that his midfield maestro was in contention to make the matchday squad.

So it stands to reason that Rodri will be a 50/50 proposition to make the squad this weekend.

As for Gvardiol, he admitted that he was surprised to make it into the first team on Wednesday night.

“I didn’t expect my name in the starting XI,” (was notified) two or three hours before kick off,” he said to Sky Sports after the win.

“Today we needed to be ready. We all know that we’ve only got three games left until the end of the season, so I’m happy to be back and get some minutes.

“It hasn’t been easy, but after I got injured, I just told myself that I am going to accept it as a new challenge.

“I feel good, I wouldn’t say that I’m 100% at my best, but it is normal. I need games and minutes.”

So the Sky Blues are a squad that is nearing full fitness, as they enter the FA Cup final, and then the last two league matches of the season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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