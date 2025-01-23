Are Chelsea FC catching Manchester City at the absolute right, or wrong time? They went into the second half goalless at Paris Saint-Germain tonight, and even took a 2-0 lead early in the second half. Then the total implosion came, and before you knew it, they were 4-2 losers.

And honestly, it could have been even worse.

Chelsea FC at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan. 25, 5:30pm, Etihad Stadium, Liverpool, UK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea FC 4th 40 pts, LLDDW Manchester City 5th, 38 pts, DDWLD

Result Probability: Chelsea FC 26% Draw 23% Manchester City 51%

PSG could have easily slotted home six or seven tonight, and the Ligue 1 powerhouse provided the right blueprint for how to attack City.

Will Chelsea utilize this approach?

Will they face a demoralized side?

After all, City are now in deep trouble, in terms of attempting to advance to the next round of the UCL.

Or will Pep Guardiola’s men be fired up for this one? And will the shift to a different competition revitalize and refocus them?

Team News vs Chelsea FC

Nothing to update since before the loss to PSG.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea FC

Ederson; John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis, Josko Gvardiol; Ilkay Gündogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, James McAtee, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

