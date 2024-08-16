Man City Team News at Chelsea: Bobb, Grealish, Rodri

Manchester City have a trio of fitness concerns when they visit fellow Premier League “big six” side Chelsea on Sunday. Oscar Bobb (lower leg) had a very impressive preseason, and he was looking to establish himself in the first team on a regular basis. Bobb ‘s leg injury will keep him sidelined indefinitely.

The Norwegian is a big loss to the attacking midfield, especially given how that position is more short-handed now.

Season Opener FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Manchester City

Kickoff: Sunday Aug. 18, 4:30pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea FC Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Manchester City

Result Probability: Chelsea FC 23% Draw 24% Manchester City 53%

Man City Team News

Julian Alvarez is off to Atletico Madrid, while Jack Grealish suffered a hamstring injury just before the Community Shield triumph. Grealish is supposed to be fine for the season opener. Rodri, one of the side’s most important and actually overlooked players, is also expected to be finally match fit, and available here.

Meanwhile the players who were away at international tournaments this summer, are now back and fully integrated.

Expect the likes of Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias to be ready to roll here.

