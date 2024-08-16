Sunday is not just the season opener for Manchester City, it’s also a “getting the band back together” kind of game. So you could say this is like Jake and Elwood Blues, from The Blues Brothers. Kind of. Sort of. As the Cityzens visit Chelsea FC, the hosts will have to prepare for a really strong first team.

Much like with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, Pep Guardiola will break in all his heavy hitters, who were away at summer international tournaments.

Season Opener FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Manchester City

Kickoff: Sunday Aug. 18, 4:30pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea FC Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Manchester City

Analysis of Mauricio Pochettino taking the USMNT Job: go here

Result Probability: Chelsea FC 23% Draw 24% Manchester City 53%

There is no time to ease guys in, because three points are on the line here. Look for Haaland, De Bruyne, Stones, Dias to all be involved. Maybe Rodri as well, it depends on whether or not he passes a late fitness test.

Man City Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol; Kevin De Bruyne, Mateo Kovacic; Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories