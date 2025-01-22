Coming out of the Monday night win over Wolves, Chelsea FC have three fresh injury concern updates. Well, two in Levi Colwill and Enzo Fernandez, and one status change on an oft-injured player, in Romeo Lavia. Manager Enzo Maresca provided an update on this trio Monday night, as the Blues prepare to take on Manchester City this weekend.

Let’s start with Colwill, and his unspecified/undisclosed issue. Maresca kept it simple and terse: “He’s better now…” So we can probably expect Colwill to feature this weekend.

Moving on to Lavia, he hasn’t been able to stay healthy, over a span of two years, at Chelsea. Southampton FC really fleeced Stamford Bridge on that transfer deal.

His thigh injury has ruled him out for the time being.

“We don’t know yet how long they are going to be out,” Maresca said of Lavia.

“Hopefully, not too long. Muscle fatigue or muscle problem. We need to wait a little bit.”

You got to feel for the guy, because he just can’t catch a break.

Finally, let’s get to Fernandez, the midfield maestro.

Enzo on Enzo: “We don’t know yet how long they are going to be out. Hopefully, not too long. Muscle fatigue or muscle problem. We need to wait a little bit.”

It sounds like he could be in contention to face City.

