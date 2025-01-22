Chelsea FC head to Manchester City for a Saturday matinee that is the Premier League’s headliner fixture this weekend. The Blues will have the advantage of two extra days of rest, over the Sky Blues, as Chelsea didn’t have a UEFA Conference League tie this week.

Meanwhile City are currently goalless with Paris Saint-Germain, at halftime, of their Champions League tie.

Chelsea FC at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan. 25, 5:30pm, Etihad Stadiums, Liverpool, UK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 4th 40 pts, LLDDW Manchester City 5th, 38 pts, DDWLD

Result Probability: Chelsea 26% Draw 23% Manchester City 51%

Will the added rest make the difference is helping them pull of the upset? Yes, “upset” as Chelsea are the underdog here, despite being slightly higher up in the table and having the more expensive squad.

So with that all said, let’s take a look at what first team Enzo could pick here.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku; Nicolas Jackson

