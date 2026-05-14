Adama Traore is a new injury/fitness concern for West Ham United, who otherwise have a pretty fit squad. Traore is a doubt for Sunday’s trip to Newcastle United, as he’s reportedly dealing with tightness in his quadriceps. It’s a must win game for the Hammers, so if he’s borderline in terms of fitness, he’ll play. They need him, and simply put, they need everyone, because the potential drop to the Championship looms.

The only other injury issue for the Irons is Lukasz Fabianski, who has long been ruled out, for a very long time, with a lower back injury.

West Ham United at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 17, 2026 at 5:30pm BST, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Google Result Probability: Newcastle United win 46% Draw 25% West Ham United win 29%

Relegation Scrap

Tottenham Hotspur: 17th, 38 pts, -9 goal differential (tie-breaker 1) 46 goals scored (tie-breaker 2)

West Ham United: 18th, 36 pts, -20 goal differential (tie-breaker 1) 42 goals scored (tie-breaker 2)

Team News for Both Sides

It is a shame that the east London side are in this position right now, given just how truly blessed they have been, for a big majority of the season, on the injury/fitness front.

This side has simply not been able to take advantage of that. Shifting gears to Newcastle, all their injured players are long ruled out for the season, with the exception of Fabian Schar (ankle/foot). He might still feature on Championship Sunday, with manage Eddie Howe saying last Friday:

“We’re not 100 percent sure (if/when he’ll return). His situation was slightly unique. He was very close to returning to full fitness, but then picked up that infection. He is building up his strength and resilience again. He is looking a lot more positive in his body at the moment, but whether or not we will see him on the pitch this season, we will wait and see.”

Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth and Lewis Miley are out until 2026-27.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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