Karl Darlow Completes Free Agent Move to Manchester United

Youri Tielemans is set to be officially announced as Manchester United’s third signing of the summer. That announcement should take place at some point within the next couple of days or so. Yesterday brought the first new signing announcement of the transfer window, midfielder Andrey Santos. The second “unveiling” came earlier today, in the form of shotstopper Karl Darlow.

The 35-year-old Welshman moves over on a free agent deal, having seen his Leeds United contract expire last month.

“I am extremely proud to sign for Manchester United. I’m joining an excellent group of goalkeepers and I’m really looking forward to all pushing each other to ensure that we maintain the highest standards, which this club demands,” Karl Darlow stated.

“This is a really special opportunity; everyone can see what an exciting time it is for the club and I cannot wait to play my part in supporting my teammates and helping to drive the group forwards.”

United’s current starting goalkeeper is Senne Lammens, who had a real bad howler in Belgium’s World Cup elimination at hands of Spain in the quarterfinals. Lammens came on after the Belgian No. 1, Thibaut Courtois, had to be subbed off due to injury.

The current United No. 2 goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir, is strongly expected to leave this summer. He’s been linked with a potential move back to the Turkish Super Lig.

Meanwhile the high-priced flop, Andre Onana, spent last season loaned out to Trabzonspor, and he’s going back there, for another loan deal, this season. So room has been made on the roster for Darlow.

“Karl has proven his ability to perform at the highest level, his work ethic and determined personality make him a really strong addition to our squad,” stated United Football Director Jason Wilcox.

“We are delighted to add a player of his quality and experience to our excellent goalkeeping group.”

“I always give everything for the badge.” ❤️@KarlDarlow‘s first United interview is in — tap below to enjoy ⤵️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 14, 2026

United are still looking to add a third midfielder this summer, as they had a deal for Atalanta midfield man Ederson lined up, but decided to pull out at the last minute. So obviously more transfer activity is still expected out of Old Trafford this transfer window.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.