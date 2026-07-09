The Michael Carrick era of Manchester United football has its third signing, and in comes in the form of Welsh goalkeeper Karl Darlow. The 35-year-old Aston Villa academy product moves over on a free agent deal, having seen his contract at Leeds United runs its course.

The agreement has been reached, so all that’s left to do here is the medical evaluation and paperwork.

🚨 Manchester United agree deal to sign Karl Darlow as new backup goalkeeper, here we go! Deal done and signature to follow on Friday. Bayindir expected to leave — story after @lauriewhitwell. pic.twitter.com/Aox5kfNQ6J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2026

As you can see from the tweet above, via transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, this is a done deal. Karl Darlow will serve as the backup behind No. 1 shotstopper Senne Lammens. According to the BBC, the current No. 2 Altay Bayindir is expected to be moved on this summer.

Bayindir has been linked with a potential move back to the Turkish Super Lig.

Meanwhile Andre Onana, who spent last season out on loan with Trabzonspor, will go back out on loan to the same club this season.

United’s first two signings of the summer were both midfielders- Ederson from Atalanta and Andrey Santos from Chelsea. More transfer activity is still expected out of Old Trafford this transfer window.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.