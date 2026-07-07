The United States Men’s National Team Mt. Rushmore has three obvious members- Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard. The fourth remains to be seen, and it is definitely up for debate. It won’t be Christian Pulisic however. Television broadcasters and brand marketers were desperate to make someone the face of US Soccer, and that someone was Christian Pulisic. It’s not that he’s a bad player, it’s just that he’s a very overrated player. FOX had to boost up someone as an individual star, and now Captain America is just way more sizzle than steak.

Either Pulisic was never quite truly 100% healthy or

He’s nowhere near as good as the broadcasters and marketers make him out to be. It’s got to be one of those two. Or some of both.#usmnt #usa — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) July 7, 2026

Christian Pulisic Will Never be the USMNT G.O.A.T.

Actually, you can’t call him Capt. America anymore. If he was Captain America, he would have played in the Gold Cup last summer. Corpoate brands need a USMNT player to be a face on their products, and now, here in 2026, Pulisic accomplished more as a product endorser than he did as a footballer.

He was disaster class last night, and that was evident before he got injured. And even before he suffered an injury severe enough to force his exit, it was clear that he wasn’t fully fit. The eleven times Christian Pulisic lost possession conveys just how off he was in Seattle on Monday night.

Pulisic had one great half, in the opener, and then a very subpar tournament from that point onward. That’s a shame considering how he missed the Gold Cup, and some of the other USMNT matches, with the expressed aim of being 100% fully right for the World Cup. So much for that, as he only had 248 minutes played in the tournament, out of a possible 515.

His form isn’t good when he’s so-called fit, and he’s just not reliably match fit enough.

Also, his poor tournament was not a one-off, as his club form at AC Milan this past season left a lot to be desired.

His second half of the season output at Milan was dreadful. It is not the fault of Christian Pulisic that his hype is the level it’s at. It is fault of Christian Pulisic that his goal contributions are way lower than what people with his paygrade typically produce.

However, it was clear when he left Chelsea that he actually wasn’t going to live up to the hype.

You can honestly ask yourself, right now, do you want him on the plane going to Spain/Portugal for the 2030 World Cup.

Other Mandatory Roster Changes