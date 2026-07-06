It is now signed, sealed and delivered- for Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and most importantly, Sandro Tonali. The Italian midfielder moved from St. James Park to White Hart Lane on a deal worth up to £100 million (€115 million, $124 million) potentially. Tonali moves over on an initial fee of £92.5m, plus a potential £7.5m in incentive, performance based add-ons.

Tottenham did the formal, official unveiling of the 26-year-old midfield maestro on Monday.

🗣️ Roberto De Zerbi on Sandro Tonali. “Sandro is a special player and a great signing for our Club. I have followed him for a long time, as he came through the youth system at my hometown club, Brescia, and I’m so happy to be working with him now. “Given his qualities, there… pic.twitter.com/WKg2oKI3A8 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 6, 2026

He now joins Spurs on a reported six-year deal. Tonali joined Newcastle for £55m in 2023, becoming the most expensive Italian player ever, at the time. In October of that year, he was banned from football for 10 months, due to his breaching of Italian betting regulations.

After serving out his suspension for the betting rules infractions, he returned to action for the Geordies in late August of 2024.

With the new deal, Tonali once again claims the position as most expensive Italian footballer of all-time.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Tottenham confirm the signing of Sandro Tonali for a club-record £100m package fee. Here Sandro with Giuseppe Riso and FIFA agent Marianna Mecacci. Tonali signed a long term deal at the club, top target for #THFC. pic.twitter.com/jc7BSvhRAE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2026

He also surpasses Mateus Fernandes as the most expensive Spurs player of all-time. And yes, Fernandes had just broken the Spurs transfer fee record himself, moving over from West Ham United for £85m, just a few days before the Tonali deal was struck.

Tonali, who fills a key spot in Roberto De Zerbi’s midfield makeover, next to Fernandes of course, is part of a Spurs rebuild that is at £237 million at counting.

Sandro Tonali has completed a permanent transfer to Tottenham Hotspur. The undisclosed transfer fee represents the second largest fee ever received for a player in the club’s history. We thank Sandro for his contribution to the club and wish him well for the future. 🖤🤍 — Newcastle United (@NUFC) July 6, 2026

Tonali also leaves Newcastle as the second most expensive player sold in club history. Alexander Isak, who left for Liverpool for £125 million. Like Tottenham this summer, Liverpool broke their transfer fee record twice last summer.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.