It’s only July 2, but so far, we Tottenham Hotspur has been, far and away, the story of the 2026 summer transfer window. Real Madrid have been aggressive during these first few weeks of the window, but Spurs have been the most ambitious of all, as they’ve broken their club record for a transfer fee not once, but twice since Tuesday. White Hart Lane has spent £237 million plus on their squad overhaul, and we still have 60 days to go until deadline day. First to break the Spurs transfer fee record was midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who moved from West Ham United for approximately £85 million earlier on this week.

His record was very short-lived, as Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali agreed to join up from Newcastle United for a potential £100 million (£92.5m upfront + £7.5m in incentive based add-ons).

Add in Jan Paul van Hecke, the Dutch defender acquired from Brighton for £52 million, and you’re at £237m plus, and counting. Indeed manager Roberto De Zerbi is being given a massive war chest to work with. And that’s exactly what the North London club should do, given their back-to-back 17th-place finishes.

🚨🎙️ Sandro Tonali on his all but confirmed move to #THFC: “Let’s say De Zerbi did a great job, a great percentage in all this and for a life choice with family because we from Newcastle and last year our life has changed with our child’s birth so we decided to change our life.… — Hotspur Lane (@HotspurLane) July 2, 2026

In addition to the trio of players they splashed the cash on, the club has also signed a troika of footballers on free or “Bosman” transfers: Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, and Martin Dúbravka. Fernandes has already been officially announced by the club, and Tonali has publicly confirmed his switch from the Magpies to Spurs.

“I’m very excited for this next step. Spurs is a massive club and the Head Coach was a key part of why I have decided to join,” Fernandes said in a statement to club media.

“When we spoke, it was very special. We look at football in the same way – going onto the pitch as a strong team, with fight and energy, to try and win every game.

“I can’t wait to get started, to meet the fans, to meet everyone, and give everything for the Club.”

Having flirted with relegation in each of the past two seasons, it makes sense that Tottenham are making over the club, and spending big in order to do so.

Having already improved the back line and midfield, in addition to giving their first choice goalkeeper a contract extension, Tottenham are aggressively targeting the attack now. Look for the club to sign reinforcements in the final third, and soon. And while breaking a club transfer fee record twice in the same summer is very ambitious, it did happen with another club, just last year.

Liverpool broke their transfer fee record in signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen last summer for £116.5m, and then they broke it again when they brought in Alexander Isak from Newcastle for £125m.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.