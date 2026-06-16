Tottenham Hotspur, so far, have been the only member of the proverbial/traditional “big six” to get much done this summer transfer window. Of course, it is still early days in that regard. Tuesday brought more major Tottenham transfer news, as the North London club have reached agreement on a £52 million deal with Brighton & Hove Albion for Jan Paul van Hecke.

Van Hecke becomes the third Spurs signing of the summer, and the first for which they are paying a transfer fee.

Left back Andy Robertson moved over from Liverpool on a free, as did central defender Marcos Senesi from AFC Bournemouth. Van Hecke is a center back, so you can see where Tottenham are going with their summer transfer business, totally rebuilding the back line.

Van Hecke, 26 agreed a £52 million deal according to The Athletic/New York Times who add that “personal terms are not expected to be an issue.” The price tag is a bit high when you consider that he only had one year left on his Brighton deal, and thus could have potentially been had for free next summer.

The Dutchman was very impressive in the Oranje’s 2026 World Cup opener, a 2-2 draw with Japan in Arlington, TX.

And he actually suffered a black eye in that draw, due to his being kicked in the face.

Jan Paul van Hecke is niet ongeschonden uit de strijd gekomen 🤕 pic.twitter.com/tb6SDwwfb0 — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) June 14, 2026

Van Hecke had no interest in potentially re-signing next summer, and instead wanted to reunite with Roberto de Zerbi, who coached him when he was with the Seagulls from 2022-24.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.