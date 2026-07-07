Newcastle United are continuing to approach their rebuild with a youth movement. According to multiple reports, Ajax midfielder Sean Steur, 18, becomes the third player signed by St. James Park this summer transfer window, with the first two players both being aged 20. French goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen (previously with Reims) and Ivory Coast international winger Bazoumana Toure (previously with TSG Hoffenheim) the first two acquisitions. Much like Toure was acquired as a replacement for for the departed Anthony Gordon, Steur is being acquired to fill the void left by Sandro Tonali’s exit.



Newcastle have agreed a £23m deal with Ajax for midfielder Sean Steur. The 18-year-old is viewed as the replacement for Sandro Tonali.🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/L0EsfecEke — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 7, 2026

(You can see the report from Ben Jacobs embedded above, and the tweet from Fabrizio Romano at this link)

Tonali left Newcastle for Tottenham, at the price of £100 million, which is a club record signing for Spurs. Tonali is also the second most expensive sale in Newcastle history, behind only Alexander Isak, when he left for Liverpool last summer.

Steur moves over on a deal worth £23m, and this transaction will soon be official; once the medical examination is passed and the paperwork finalized and signed.

Obviously, Newcastle still have a lot more dealing to do this summer. Gordon went to FC Barcelona for £69.3m and Toure came Tyneside for £43m. Jaouen came over for £24m while the Sean Steur transfer fee is £23m.

So now, with the acquisition of the young Dutchman, you have an overall net spend of + £90m. Big business getting done, everybody, big business!

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.