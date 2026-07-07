When it comes to replacing the departed Marc Cucurella, will Chelsea FC go with in-house options only this season? Or will they go out and get a new left back, perhaps Pep Chavarria, this summer transfer window? Elsewhere Chelsea could end up doing business with Manchester United again this summer, as Old Trafford is reportedly interested in Andrey Santos. The two clubs did business together last summer, and the player changing hands, Alejandro Garnacho, is reportedly already available for sale.

All that and more in this edition of Chelsea transfer talk.

Understand Chelsea are confident on signing Pep Chavarría. Clubs engaged in positive and ongoing talks. Chelsea trying to find a solution outside the release clause.🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/v7pqg5sPsi — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 6, 2026

Chelsea’s interest in Chavarria is well-documented. In addition to the tweet from transfer insider Ben Jacobs, embedded above, Yahoo Sports cites a print edition of Estadio Deportivo, which states just how much Stamford Bridge is keen on the Rayo Vallecano fullback.

The 28-year-old Spanish international would conceivably fit in very well in southwest London, but there are a few things to be ironed out before this potential transfer nears completion.

Moving on to the potential clearout this summer, Garnacho could very well be a part of that, despite having a contract that runs all the way until 2032.

According to Football London, Chelsea are totally on board with moving him on, after just one season with the club.

It certainly was a less than impressive season, to be sure, as he just didn’t live up to his £40 million price tag. The Argentine winger is reportedly not a part of Xabi Alonso’s plans, and it might already be time to label him a flop at Chelsea.

He’s already earned that designation with Manchester United. At age 22, it’s far too early to label him a flop entirely however. An article in Goal lists out four Serie A clubs that are said to be keen.

In sticking with United, they are interested in Santos, according to The Guardian, who report that “talks are yet to take place between the two clubs but an offer is expected.”

A valuation for Santos, who is below Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in the pecking order, is understood to be around £50 million.

That’s more than the £39m United are paying for Atalanta midfield man Ederson.

Old Trafford are reportedly looking to sign at least two, and perhaps even three midfielders this summer, and they already missed out on/weren’t willing to pay enough for Mateus Fernandes and Elliot Anderson.

Signing Santos could be a challenge though, as Newcastle United are also reportedly keen. St. James Park need to find a replacement for Sandro Tonali, and they have £100m to work with now, from his sale this past week.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.