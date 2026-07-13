When Manchester United pulled out of the Ederson deal last Friday, we strongly anticipated that another midfielder signing was imminent. And by that we mean another midfielder in addition to Andrey Santos, who was officially announced and unveiled as a new player today. The new midfield man coming in, instead of Ederson, is the Belgian star Youri Tielemans.

Yes, this is a “shock move” to many observers, but apparently, this one has been in the works for awhile now behind the scenes.

🚨💣 BREAKING: Youri Tielemans to Manchester United, HERE WE GO! 🔴🇧🇪 United activate €41m release clause into Tielemans’ contract at Aston Villa, verbal agreement also with Belgian midfielder. Andrey Santos done + Tielemans next after Éderson deal called off on Friday. 📈 pic.twitter.com/e8XdKmrgzg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2026

The 29-year-old recently re-upped with Aston Villa, who didn’t want to sell him (according to The Athletic/New York Times), but with the £35 million (€41m, $47m) transfer release clause now activated, they don’t have a choice.

According to multiple sources, he is reportedly scheduled to undergo his official club medical tomorrow, after initial medical checks were first conducted prior to his late call-up to his nation’s World Cup squad (Belgium were eliminated by Spain in the quarterfinals on Friday).

Speculation over what his new shirt number might be at United has already begun.

When he re-upped with Villa, the new terms of the deal kept him under contract until June of 2028.

Tielemans contributed two goals and seven assists, in 35 appearances across all competitions, for Villa in their Europa League trophy winning campaign this past season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.