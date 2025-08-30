Hank Beatty Establishes Himself as Illinois #1 Wide Receiver

As we wrote, shortly after the Citrus Bowl win on New Year’s Eve 2024, Hank Beatty was poised to become the Illinois Fighting Illini WR1. That prediction came to fruition as Beatty had 100 receiving yards by halftime of the Illini trouncing of Western Illinois last night. Beatty finished with five catches for 108 yards including a career best (tied) 59-yard grab.

And while he certainly made his mark on offense, it’s what he did in another phase of the game, special teams, which has people talking today. Take a look:

TO THE HOUSE!

Illinois extends their lead on an ELECTRIC punt return. ⚡ 📺 Peacock pic.twitter.com/OWUt7JNMc2 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 30, 2025



Beatty racked up 133 punt return yards, taking a 69-yarder to the house in the third quarter. You got to love the insightful cut back inside that he made to finish it off.

It was a brilliant improve to reach the end zone. And Beatty’s 133 punt return yards broke a record that belongs to Red Grange, yes, THE Red Grange.

The Galloping Ghost’s 102-year-old school record (of 125 punt return yards) was set way back on Oct. 6, 1923.

The Hank Beatty house call was also the first Illini punt return for a TD since V’Angelo Bentley’s 67-yd punt return TD vs. Ohio State on 11/16/2013.

Entering last night, Illinois had the longest active drought among all 134 FBS teams without a kick or punt return TD.

Beatty discussed his big play that has Illini fans everywhere buzzing today.

“A big part of that was my guys block for me on that,” he said.

“I really didn’t have to make a move on anybody until I was inside the 20-yard line. Then, I just wanted to get into the end zone, I was cutting it back no matter what.”

He also discussed his making an impact on two phases of the game.

“I wouldn’t be able to do that without the guys around me and the coaches around me,” he said.

“They put me into a position to be successful, and I appreciate that.”

Last season, Hank Beatty was named All-Big Ten Third Team by the league’s media and All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the conference’s coaches.

He’s picking up right where he left off last season, and he looks ready to kick it up a notch.

“I think even last year, just a great example of how one thing affects another,” Illini head coach Bret Bielema said.

“He started to have some success in the punt returning game, and it really helped him at the line of scrimmage as a wide receiver, and going into bowl prep last year, I could see a really big jump coming.

“He played well in the bowl game (4 catches for 90 yards in the 21-17 win over South Carolina) and all spring, just the confidence he had, and then to go out there today.

“I was talking with the head coach (of Western Illinois) beforehand, and Hank went right in front of me, and I’m like, I really like that player from Rochester, Springfield, an Illinois player.

“We definitely don’t want to punt to him, but they obviously punted to him, and played extremely well.

“There is a lot of really good effort to get that ball in the end zone. It was really high-level play.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

