Chelsea Transfer Talk: Enzo Fernandez, Alexey Batrakov

The summer silly season is here, so now Chelsea Football Club and Enzo Fernandez no longer have to pretend that they’re going to continue working together. Both sides can drop the charade as the summer transfer window will soon open. During the March international break, Enzo Fernandez openly pined for a move to the city of Madrid, and it was a not so subtle indication that he wanted to join Real Madrid, and that, obviously, went over like a lead balloon.

The remarks landed him an internal, two match ban by Chelsea FC.

Both sides came together, and he finished the season out with the Blues. And now moves are being made to make this transfer actually happen.

According to Spanish reporter Miguel Serrano, there is a general agreement, in principle for Enzo to try and make the switch.

Serrano said on his YouTube channel:

“They have reached an agreement with Enzo Fernandez. The deal Real Madrid has secured is not a transfer agreement with Chelsea, but rather an understanding with Enzo Fernandez, his agent Javier Pastore, and Real Madrid for him to become a Madrid player after the World Cup. “That agreement doesn’t mean he will 100% play for Madrid, because it will depend on whether negotiations between Madrid and Chelsea are successful. We’ll have to see how much Real Madrid is willing to spend and how far Chelsea are prepared to lower their price.”

So it sounds like the Enzo deal is going to happen, eventually, but it may take awhile, and it could be a tad tedious along the way.

Elsewhere it sounds like Chelsea are going to miss out on one of their targets, Lokomotiv Moscow attacking midfielder Alexey Batrakov. According to TEAMtalk, Paris Saint-Germain are leading the charge to sign the 20-year-old.

PSG, at least right now, are currently ahead of not just Chelsea, but also both Manchester clubs in the race to acquire his signature. Of course, this is a very fluid situation.

As is the transfer window in general, especially at a place like Chelsea where the transfer war chest money flows like water.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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