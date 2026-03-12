Manchester City are a squad nearing full fitness as the March international break approaches. Mateo Kovacic remains out until around early May while Josko Gvardiol is looking at a late April return. Elsewhere Rico Lewis is a fresh injury concern, with an ankle twist, but if City manager Pep Guardiola is to be believed, the defender won’t be out too long.

Manchester City at West Ham United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. March 14, 8pm, London Stadium, UK

Team News: Manchester City West Ham United

PL Position, Form: Manchester City 2nd, 60 pts, WWWWD West Ham United 18th, 28 pts, WDDLW

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 57% Draw 22% West Ham United 21%

Man City Team News

“Rico has a problem with a twist in the ankle,” Guardiola said of the blowout loss to Real Madrid last night. “A little bit swollen, but is edging to be back.” You can probably expect him to miss out here, but may not be out for too long. Otherwise everyone else is good to go. City are seven points behind first place Arsenal in the league title race, but they do still hold a game in hand on the Gunners, so this Premier League title race is far from over.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

