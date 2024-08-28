West Ham Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

West Ham United have been very fortunate, having played the early part of the season with no injury concerns at all. Ahead of the Man City clash on Saturday, they emerged unscathed once again tonight, having bested AFC Bournemouth 1-0 in the EFL Cup.

The old cliche “it’s better to be lucky than good” certainly applies to the Irons, in their League Cup triumph.

Man City at West Ham FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Aug 31, 5:30pm, London Stadium

Starting XI Predictions Man City West Ham United

Team News: Man City West Ham United

PL Position, Form: Man City 1st, 6 pts, WW West Ham 9th, 3 pts, LW

Google Result Probability: Man City 68% Draw 18% West Ham 14%

Mohammed Kudus’s 88th-minute game winner first went off the arm of Jarrod Bowen, before it went into the net. Replays showed this, quite clearly but with Video Assistant Referee technology not being uses for the earlier rounds of this competition, their was no VAR check and the goal stood.

That’s pretty rough for the Cherries, who also saw the V.A.R. go against them on Sunday, as it ruled out what would have been a stoppage-time winner in the league against Newcastle.

Eventually, you have to think the south coast club will get some luck to finally go their way. As for West Ham, they’ll need luck, and skill and talent, in order to try and get the best of reigning champions Man City

West Ham Starting XI Prediction

Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Max Kilman, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Lucas Paqueta; Tomas Soucek, James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez, Jarrod Bowen; Mohammed Kudus

