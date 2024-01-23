Kalvin Phillips Set for West Ham Medical, Ahead of Loan Move

According to multiple reports, Kalvin Phillips is set to for a West Ham United medical this week. The Manchester City midfielder will join the Hammers on loan (although there is reportedly no buy option) for the rest of this season.

It has been a very quiet (actually borderline moribund) January transfer window for both City and West Ham, so this news is pretty exciting, to say the least.

FA Cup Fourth Round FYIs

Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Fri. Jan. 26, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur

??? Kalvin Phillips to West Ham, here we go! Loan deal agreed with Man City and also on player side. One more from Tim Steidten. Understand it will also include an option to buy clause in June for #WHUFC. Medical tests booked on Wednesday.@TurkishAirlines ?? pic.twitter.com/zfv9UAOLXO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2024

Book on the Premier League authored by The Sports Bank Founder Paul M. Banks: go here

Not sure what happens to the English international that City acquired from Leeds United in the summer of 2022 beyond June, but we do know that his future lies somewhere beyond The Etihad.

He simply does not play at Man City. Manager Pep Guardiola himself has made it clear that Phillips will never be a part of the plan.

Look at this graphic from Sky Sports below:

Thus Kalvin Phillips really needs to move on once the summer comes, and if/when he does, the opportunities should be greater.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories