Arne Slot Set to Succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC have found their new manager. Feyenoord’s Arne Slot is set to succeed Jurgen Klopp at the Merseyside club. The Athletic reported earlier this week that Anfield had an opening offer of €9 million (£7.7m, $9.6m) rejected by Feyenoord, but an agreement has now been reached. According to some reports, the agreement price for which Liverpool will buy out his contract from Feyenoord is £13 million.

The Dutchman, who played for the likes of PEC Zwolle, FC Zwolle, Sparta Rotterdam and others, will join Liverpool in the summer.

West Ham United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Apr. 27, 2024, at 12:30 pm UK at London Stadium, UK

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Team News: Liverpool West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool West Ham

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 63% Draw 19% West Ham 18%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 2nd, 74 pts LWLDW West Ham 8th, 48 pts LLWDL

Slot, 45, guided his side to the Eredivisie title last season, and will likely finish second this campaign. He also led Feyenoord to the Cup title and runner-up appearance in the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2021-22. Many pundits believe that his playing style will suit Liverpool quite well.

With the Reds hiring Arne Slot, and Xavi reversing course to stay put at Barcelona, it now leaves Bayern Munich as the only massive club with a managerial opening this offseason.

