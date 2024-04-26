Not sure if Manchester United and their fan base would be fired up about this (ok, I’m actually quite certain they’re NOT), but sixth place is right there for the taking now. Ahead of the fixture against Burnley FC, the Red Devils have moved three points ahead of Newcastle, in the race for this position, which would guarantee Europa League football for next season.

Plus they welcome in the Geordies for match on May 15 that could basically end up deciding who gets that final UEL slot.

Burnley FC at Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Apr. 27, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

PL Position, Form: Manchester United 6th, 53 pts, WDDLD Burnley FC 19th, 23 pts, WDLDD

Google Result Probability: Manchester United 64% Draw 19% Burnley FC 17%

Playing the Clarets shouldn’t be too incredibly difficult, and the rest of the run in (outside of the obvious, the home clash with Arsenal on May 12) isn’t all that intimidating either.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Casemiro, Diogo Dalot; Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay; Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund

