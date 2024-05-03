It probably won’t happen on Monday night when Manchester United visit Crystal Palace, but manager Erik ten Hag believes he will have reinforcements in the back line at some point this month. Believe it or not, oft-injured striker Anthony Martial (groin) could actually feature again this season. He could join Lisandro Martinez (calf/shin/heel) and Luke Shaw (thigh muscle) in returning to action May 12 against Arsenal.

“Yes, I think so,” Ten Hag responded, when asked specifically about the returns of Shaw, Martinez and Martial.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. May 6, 2024, 8pm UK, Selhurst Park

Premier League Form Guide, Standing: Man United DWDDL 6th 54 pts Crystal Palace 14th, 40 pts, DWWWL

Result Probability: Man United 33% Draw 25% Crystal Palace 42%

Man United Team News

“I think we are all going to see them [again] in this season. They returned, all three onto the pitch. Next week, they have to make a step into team training and we think they can be available for the last weeks [of the season]. They are progressing well.”

It is still nearly certain that Martial will leave the club this summer, after his contract expires, but it is good to know that he will likely feature again in a United shirt; at least. Elsewhere Raphael Varane is probably a week or two away, given what Ten Hag said about him back on April 11:

“Raphael will be out for the next few weeks with a muscle injury sustained during our game against Chelsea.”

Also Jonny Evans (unspecified) should be back, with Ten Hag saying: “Jonny returned today in the team training and tomorrow, we will see if it is enough before the two days before the game.”

