Manchester United have won seven of their last 10 Premier League fixtures and find themselves in third place at the March international break. With elimination from the FA Cup coming early, United now have an extra long break to get ready for the run-in. They won’t play again for 17 days, with the next game being a visit from Leeds United on April 13. In other words, a lot of down time between now and then! So on this Friday, we’re going to go over the fitness updates related to Bryan Mbeumo, Ben Sesko and Noussair Mazraoui.

For the injury updates, which are in fact quite different from the fitness updates, go here.

That’s where you’ll find the latest updates on Patrick Dorgu, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt.

Bryan Mbeumo

The summer signing from Brentford left the Cameroon squad this international window “as a precaution” according to MUFC’s official website. So it sounds like he’s totally fine, but he will miss the friendlies against China and Australia anyway. It’s the right decision, as those matches are meaningless anyway.

Ben Sesko

Another summer signing striker who left his national team (Slovenia) this week. Like Mbeumo, he did so for precautionary reasons. He misses out on friendlies against Montenegro and Hungary. Sesko has been dealing with an unspecified minor issue for awhile now, so maybe this added time off is exactly what he needs. Perhaps he’ll truly shake off this knock now, and then be at 100% himself for the stretch run.

Noussair Mazraoui

Whatever minor illness he was battling last weekend, he’s over it now. Mazraoui is feeling well enough to meet up with the Morocco squad for their matches against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Squad Injury Update Series: March 2026 Intl Break

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West Ham United FC Barcelona Newcastle United Part 1 Newcastle United Part 2

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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