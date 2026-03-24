Chelsea FC are in a rough place this international break, as they’re eliminated from the league title race, Europe and fading fast in the race to qualify for Europe for next season. And with that all said, we need to get you updated on the fitness situation too, and it isn’t pretty. Ahead of the run in, they have a long list of injuries, so much so that we need to cover it in two pieces, with Part 1 being found at this link. But even with all that, the Blues still have a chance of winning a trophy this season, as they have advanced to the FA Cup quarterfinals, where they have the most favorable draw of anyone. So let’s get to the Blues injury/fitness news, focusing on Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile and Jamie Gittens.

Trevoh Chalobah

The good news is that the ankle injury to Chalobah is not as serious as initially feared. The bad news is that his total time on the sidelines could equal six weeks.

“Fortunately, it’s nowhere near as serious as we first feared,” Rosenior said on Thursday. “It’s still a serious injury, but we’re looking at a period of maybe six weeks, which is disappointing, but from where we were a couple of days ago, we are in a better place than what we thought.”

Expected return date: April 18 vs Manchester United

Benoit Badiashile

He’s battling a virus right now, so he should be well rested and recuperated for the next match.

Expected return date: April 4 vs Port Vale in the FA Cup Quarterfinals

Jamie Gittens

The summer transfer window addition has a hamstring injury, and his timeline for return would put him back in action sometime in mid-April.

Expected return date: April 12 vs Manchester City

Squad Injury Update Series: March 2026 Intl Break

Real Madrid Liverpool FC Chelsea Part 1 Chelsea Part 2 Manchester United Arsenal Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Part 1 Tottenham Hotspur Part 2

West Ham United FC Barcelona Newcastle United Part 1 Newcastle United Part 2

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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