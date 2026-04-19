Chelsea didn’t just lose the match, 1-0, to Manchester United yesterday, they lost three players due to injury. Included in that injured troika is a player who just returned to action, having finished serving a suspension, in Enzo Fernandez. The club forced Enzo to sit, due to his outspoken public commentary on potentially making a move to Real Madrid. This was his first game back, and his time on the pitch, unfortunately, concluded with being forced off late.

“I just saw him [Fernandez] in the dressing room — I think it was his calf,” Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior said in postgame.

Chelsea FC at Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. April 21, 8pm, AMEX Stadium, Brighton and Hove, UK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 35% Draw 26% Brighton win 39%

Chelsea Injury/Fitness Information: Team News Longer Term Injury Updates

Premier League Form: Chelsea WLLLL Brighton LWWWD

PL Standing: Chelsea 6th, 48 pts Brighton 9th, 47 pts

“I’m hoping it’s cramp; he’s getting work on it right now because we want him, obviously, fit for Tuesday [against Brighton and Hove Albion].” He then expressed some pride in Fernandez’s effort on the pitch and commitment to the club, adding:

“He ran himself into the ground for the club tonight and I expect nothing different from a man of his stature and quality.”

Also getting hurt last night was Brazilian forward Estevao, who was in tears at halftime, according to his manager. It’s easy to understand why he was emotional, given that he suffered a hamstring injury that likely ended his season.

“He was crying at half time; it was really devastating for him,” said Rosenior.

“It looks like it’s his hamstring and that has happened in a moment when he’s running through on their goal for a one-vs-one chance — he pulls his hamstring in that moment. I hope Este comes back sooner rather than later.”

Our third and final piece of team news relates to Joao Pedro, who missed out entirely due to a thigh injury. He is probably, but not entirely certain, to play against Brighton on Tuesday night.

“Joao felt his thigh a few days ago,” Rosenior revealed in postgame.

“He was touch and go for this one, so hopefully we’ll have him back for Brighton on Tuesday.”

Meanwhile Reece James, Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens and Filip Jorgensen remain out as longer-term injury absentees. We’ll have more on them in the next article.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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