Real Madrid are probably done and dusted in the La Liga title race, but hey, you just never know what might happen. If Barcelona tank down the stretch, and Madrid wins the May 10 El Clasico…we’ll see. For now, we’ll focus on the lightning quick turnaround between fixtures this week. Real Madrid beat Alaves 2-1 last night, but the victory saw Eder Militao forced off early due to injury.

There is something going on with the left thigh area of Eder Militao, but it may not be too serious of an issue.

Real Betis at Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Mar. 1, 6:30pm,dio La Cartuja de Sevilla , Seville, Spain

LL Position, Form: Real Madrid 2nd, 73 pts, WWLDW Real Betis 5th, 49 pts, DLDDW

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 51% Draw 23% Real Betis 26%

It is impossible to evaluate the availability prospects of Militao right now, as more diagnostics are forthcoming. Elsewhere Raul Ascencio could come back into the squad here after having healed up from a recent illness. Rodrygo and Thibaut Courtois remain sidelined as long-term injury absentees.

Shifting gears to Real Betis, Brazilian winger and expensive Manchester United flop Antony returns from suspension here. Meanwhile Isco finally returned, after five months out due to a broken ankle, in the 76′ against Girona.

Maybe this time out we’ll see the midfield maestro involved from the start?

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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