Real Madrid are back in action after the international break, with a trip to RCD Mallorca coming tomorrow. The break was great for getting a couple guys healed up and back into the mix, as it appears that both Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao (both have been dealing with hamstring injuries) will be available for selection again. Meanwhile the break gave Dani Ceballos (calf) and Thibaut Courtois (quad/thigh) more time to move closer towards their respective returns, but that won’t happen tomorrow.

It’s looking like a late April return for both.

Real Madrid at RCD Mallorca FYIs

Sat. April 4, 4:15pm, Iberostar Stadium, Mallorca, Spain

Real Madrid Injury List: go here

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 59% Draw 23% Mallorca 18%

La Liga Standings, Form: Real Madrid 2nd, 69 (nice!) pts LLWWW Mallorca 18th, 28 pts, LLDWL

Real Madrid Team News

Meanwhile Franco Mastantuono (Pubalgia) remains out indefinitely. So we’ll maybe have more updates on his situation later. And then of course, Rodrygo remains out for the season, due to an ACL injury. So with all that covered, we can now move on to the starting lineup prediction.

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI at RCD Mallorca

Andriy Lunin; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, Fran Garcia; Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Thiago Pitarch Pinar; Eduardo Camavinga, Brahim Diaz; Vinicius Jr.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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