According to reports that were published within the past couple days, Real Madrid initially misdiagnosed the knee injury to Kylian Mbappe. It wasn’t just a sprain after all. The actual injury was a partial tear in the posterior ligament, which was for was more serious than they had first suspected. That is all behind us now, however, as Mbappe joined up with the rest of his France teammates for this FIFA window. So with Mbappe, and also Jude Bellingham, now back in activity, let’s look at the rest of the Madrid injury list: Thibaut Courtois, Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, Rodrygo and Eder Militao.

Thibaut Courtois

The Belgian shotstopper suffered a thigh injury in the UCL win over Manchester City. It’s a pretty substantial injury, with the club statement reading in part that Courtois “has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his right quadriceps.”

He might not return until May.

Expected Return Date: El Clasico at the Camp Nou, on May 10; perhaps a game or two sooner.

Raul Asencio

After recovering form a cervical strain and returning to action, he’s now dealing with calf problems.

Expected Return Date: Hard to say for sure, but maybe the visit to Mallorca on April 4

🚨⚠️ Raúl Asencio suffers muscle discomfort and will miss Real Madrid game against Elche. pic.twitter.com/DNswoj62Qf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 14, 2026

Ferland Mendy

He missed out last time, due to an unspecified muscular injury. Initially they said that his injury “doesn’t look good,” but it can’t be all that bad, because he returned to individual training today. He could be fine for the next match.

Expected Return Date: visit to Mallorca on April 4

Dani Ceballos

Similar to Mendy, in that he returned to training today, partially, and he could be in line to feature in the next match.

Expected Return Date: visit to Mallorca on April 4

Rodrygo

Long ruled out for the season with a cruciate ligament tear.

Expected Return Date: next year

Eder Militao

He is expected to return once the March international break is over.

Expected Return Date: Mallorca April 4

Squad Injury Update Series: March 2026 Intl Break

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West Ham United FC Barcelona Newcastle United Part 1 Newcastle United Part 2

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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