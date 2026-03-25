Newcastle United are kind of in a rough place for the rest of the season now. The good news is that they’re not in danger of being relegated. The bad news is they’re in 12th place, and eliminated from all cup competitions, both continental and domestic. It’s kind of like, basically, “just playing out the string” at this point. So this international break will be extra long for Newcastle and their fans. And we have plenty of injury news to cover, in the likes of Sven Botman, Sandro Tonali and Emil Krafth. And of course, we will have a Newcastle United Injury Updates part two to cover as well.

Sven Botman

Botman suffered a nasty head injury in the Tyne-Wear derby loss this past weekend. However, he underwent surgery on Monday, and he should ultimately be ok. He might even be back in action before the season ends.

“Sven has undergone successful surgery on a facial fracture,” the club statement reads. “He is not expected to be sidelined for an extended period and hopes to be available again during the closing weeks of the season.”

Expected Return Date: Championship Sunday, or thereabouts

Sandro Tonali

The Italian midfielder has already resumed partial training, so he’s well on his way back from his groin/hip/pelvic region injury. He should be fine for the next one.

Expected Return Date: April 12 at Crystal Palace

Emil Krafth

Long ruled out for the season, with a serious knee injury.

Expected Return Date: Sometime next season

Squad Injury Update Series: March 2026 Intl Break

Real Madrid Liverpool FC Chelsea Part 1 Chelsea Part 2 Manchester United Arsenal Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Part 1 Tottenham Hotspur Part 2

West Ham United FC Barcelona Newcastle United Part 1 Newcastle United Part 2

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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