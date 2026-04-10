Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe gave important updates on three players, earlier today, when he held his news conference ahead of the trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday: Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley and Fabian Schar. Of the three, only Miley stands a chance of featuring on Sunday, as he’s healed up from a thigh injury. Howe passed him fit, saying:

“Lewis has trained and trained well, so that has been a great thing for us to see because we have missed him massively.”

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday. Apr. 12, 2026, at 2pm Selhurst Park, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 42% Draw 27% Crystal Palace 31%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 12th, 42 pts, LLWWL Crystal Palace, 14th, 39 pts LWLWD

Newcastle United Team News

The news is not so good for Guimaraes, who was feeling unweel when he came back from international duty. He’ll miss out on this game, as well as the next game, and maybe more.

“Bruno suffered (due to sickness) on his return from Brazil, that has delayed his return,” Howe said. “Doubt over this game and Bournemouth…maybe he will be back for Arsenal (on April 25).”

The news is even worse for Schar, who won’t return until very late in the season. He’s got a major foot problem.

“Fabian suffered an infection in his foot,” Howe said on Friday, “so he is in hospital having a minor surgery on that, so he will be out for about a month.”

Elsewhere Sven Botman remains sidelined until the end of the month while Emil Krafth is done for the season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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