Arsenal are absolutely reeling right now, in desperate need of a win. Perhaps they are catching Newcastle United, a side with not much to play for really, at the right time. The Geordies, buried deep on the second page of the standings, also have a couple new injury concerns in Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento. Both are expected to miss out on the Saturday afternoon clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Gordon, who has been strongly linked with a summer exit (Bayern Munich are reportedly the front-runner now), missed out on the loss to Bournemouth with a hip injury.

Arsenal FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sat. April 25, 5:30pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Arsenal Newcastle United

Premier League Standings, Form: Arsenal 1st, 70 pts, WWWLL Newcastle United 14th, 42 pts WWLLL

Google Result Probability Arsenal 65% Draw 20% Newcastle United 15%

Newcastle Team News

‘With Anthony, we’re unclear when he’ll be back,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said on Saturday, in regards to Gordon. “We don’t think it’s a long-term injury, but whether he makes next week, we don’t know. We’ll have to see how he goes this week in training.”

Moving on to Livramento, he suffered a thigh injury over the weekend, and he’s expected to miss the next three matches, at least. He could even end up getting ruled out for the rest of the season.

“For Tino, that’s a huge blow for him and for us,” Howe said on Saturday.

“I actually thought that Kieran’s [Trippier] introduction at the start of the second half made us stronger, but then losing him was a big blow…”

Moving on, Joelinton remains suspended due to his having accumulated 10 yellow cards. Otherwise the Newcastle team news situation remains the same.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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