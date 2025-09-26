The biggest match of the weekend, in the Premier League, is certainly Arsenal FC at Newcastle United. This may not be a “title tilt” or a match-up of “all-big six,” but it’s the best we got on Sunday. So maybe this is a weaker weekend then, if this is the best of the slate, but hey, it is what it is.

Arsenal FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sun. Sept. 28, 4:30pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Team News: Arsenal FC Newcastle United

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC Newcastle United

Premier League Standing, Form: Arsenal 2nd, 10pts, WWLWD Newcastle 13th, 6pts, DLDWD

Google Result Probability Arsenal FC 44% Draw 28% Newcastle United 28%

Let’s look at what the strongest team possible is for manager Eddie Howe. Of course, there are some issues with scoring goals. It is going to take some time to adjust to life after Alexander Isak. We’ll see what Howe can really do with his final third.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal

Nick Pope; Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn; Tino Livramento, Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali; Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga, Nick Woltemade

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories